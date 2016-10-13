Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
20-25 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 7,024.01 points on
Wednesday, partly hurt by currency moves which weighed on some of its global
companies.
* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest grocery chain, has pulled dozens
of Unilever brand products from its website after a
disagreement over prices in the wake of a partly Brexit-driven slump in the
British currency.
* SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay
its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu, due to fierce opposition
from the Idemitsu founding family, people familiar with the matter said.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, is preparing to return to
full production at its Olympic Dam copper mine after regaining full electric
power, the last of the big industrial sites in southern Australia to restart
after a massive blackout two weeks ago.
* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on
Wednesday it had written to the British government to protest about the
potential exclusion of retail investors from the sale of its remaining stake in
Lloyds Banking Group.
* BRITISH AIRWAYS: The chief executive of British Airways said the airline
would oppose any move by its main airport, Heathrow, to raise its
charges if the London hub is given permission to expand.
* BRITAIN HOUSING: British house prices rose for a second month in September
and enquiries from buyers picked up for the first time since February,
suggesting the housing market has weathered the initial shock of the Brexit
vote, a survey showed.
* EX-DIVS: Centrica Plc will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations
* BREXIT: Britain's financial services sector will be a "high priority" for
the government when it negotiates the terms of Britain's new relationship with
the European Union, the most senior official in the country's finance ministry
said.
* OIL PRICE: Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC said its production had
risen to the highest level in at least eight years and following reports of an
increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Renishaw PLC Trading Statement Release
Mondi PLC Trading Statement Release
WH Smith PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Booker Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings
Release
International Public Q3 2016 International Public
Partnerships Ltd Partnerships Ltd Interim
Management Statement Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
Interim Management Statement
Release
Unilever PLC Q3 2016 Unilever PLC Trading
Statement Release
SKY PLC Q1 2017 Sky PLC Earnings
Release
Hochschild Mining PLC Q3 2016 Hochschild Mining PLC
Production Results Release
