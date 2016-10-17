Oct 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
10-14 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent on Friday at 7,013.55, with
grocer Tesco recovering and mid-cap Man Group surging after a
strong trading update.
* SHELL: The widow of a Nigerian activist is planning to sue Royal Dutch
Shell in the Dutch courts alleging the oil company was complicit in the
execution of her husband by the Nigerian military in 1995, court documents filed
in the United States last week show.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said late on Friday its debit cards
are now working normally after customers experienced problems across Britain
earlier in the day, in the latest apparent glitch to hit the bank's IT systems.
* BARCLAYS: Britain's Serious Fraud Office is questioning former and senior
managers at Barclays Plc, as the fraud agency steps up its probe into
whether the British bank's senior bankers allegedly ordered the low-balling of
the London interbank offered rate, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. on.ft.com/2dHc98V
* UK CONSUMERS: British consumers were their most confident in five years in
September, a survey showed on Monday, but the upbeat mood was not shared in
London where most voters opposed leaving the European Union in June's Brexit
referendum.
* UK ECONOMY: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the
British economy had performed a bit better than the central bank expected and
the BoE would also have to take inflation considerations into account.
* UK ENERGY: Britain should support large-scale electricity storage schemes
to help make intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power
available around the clock, a parliamentary committee report said on Saturday.
* UK PROPERTY: Commercial property auctions are proving an unlikely bright
spot in Britain's real estate market where a steep drop in sterling has
attracted overseas buyers and local investors are as yet unfazed by potential
fallout from Brexit.
* BREXIT: Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said the pound's
fall after Britain voted to leave the European Union has acted as an important
shock absorber for the economy, in a radio interview broadcast on Monday.
* BREXIT: Britain needs to focus its efforts on the banking sector when
negotiating new financial trading terms with the EU as the benefits of
unfettered access across the industry as a whole have been overplayed, think
tank Open Europe said in a report on Monday.
* BREXIT: British lawmakers from across the political spectrum will press
their bid to force Prime Minister Theresa May to give parliament a vote on her
negotiating strategy for leaving the EU, saying she had no mandate for a "hard
Brexit".
* BREXIT: French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that Britain's
decision to leave the EU should not jeopardise the bloc's principle of free
movement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Britain could
not get concessions on the freedom of movement while retaining full access to
the European single market, or other countries would want the same.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will lead a delegation of small
and medium-size businesses to India in November as part of efforts to bolster
trade with countries outside the EU.
* COPPER: London copper held above a one-month low on Monday after remarks
by the Federal Reserve chair suggested the U.S. central bank may stick with
loose monetary policy for longer, which shored up investor appetite for
commodities.
* OIL: Oil prices fell early on Monday, pulled down by a rising rig count in
the United States, a strong dollar and record OPEC-output which comes amid
slowing global economic growth that could erode fuel demand.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Tristel Plc Full Year
Pearson Plc Q3
Robert Walters Plc Q3
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)