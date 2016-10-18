Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.9 percent on Monday at 6,947.55, led lower by publisher Pearson after it said market conditions continued to be challenging. * BHP: Miner BHP Billiton's chief executive, Andrew Mackenzie, said what Britain needs is a "hard-headed Brexit", which would maintain trade relations with the European Union and place the focus on minimising bureaucracy as much as on keeping tariffs low. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday Russian broadcaster RT's bank accounts in Britain remained open and were still operative, responding to a complaint by RT that it had been told that the accounts were to be closed. * STANDARD LIFE: Britain's financial watchdog has asked Standard Life Plc to review whether it gave customers in poor health enough information when it sold them pension products, the insurer said on Monday. * PHOENIX: Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said UK's financial watchdog approved its deal to buy French insurer AXA's UK investment and pensions business. * UK PROPERTY: UK commercial property values slipped in September but at a slower pace than in July and August, a closely-watched index showed, suggesting concerns about the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union are easing. * UK FASHION MARKET: Britain's fashion market has suffered its steepest decline in sales since 2009 as consumers increasingly spend their money elsewhere, according to industry data published on Monday. * UK ENERGY: Britain's renewable electricity subsidies are set to cost 8.7 billion pounds ($10.8 billion) a year by 2020/2021, pushing up household energy bills, the National Audit Office said on Tuesday. * HEATHROW EXPANSION: British Prime Minister Theresa May is leaning toward approving a plan to build a new runway at London's Heathrow airport, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing Whitehall officials. * UK TRADE: Britain and New Zealand agreed on Monday to set up regular trade policy talks to help push for greater global trade liberalisation and reform as Britain leaves the European Union, trade minister Liam Fox said. * OIL: Oil prices rose early on Tuesday as some analysts said markets might not be quite as oversupplied as suggested by many, with global inventories rising less than expected ahead of the high-demand winter heating season in the northern hemisphere. * METALS: London copper edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar eased from seven-month highs, while nickel found some support from data that showed a drop in mine supply. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BHP Billiton PLC Q1 Operational Review Ladbrokes PLC Q3 Hays PLC Q1 Bellway PLC Full Year Connect Group PLC Full Year Burberry Group PLC Half Year ASOS PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)