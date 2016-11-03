Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 13 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.04 percent weaker at 6845.42 points after slipping to a one-month low on Wednesday, as global equities suffered from nerves over the upcoming U.S. presidential election and Standard Chartered was hit by broker downgrades. * UK HOUSING: British housebuilders have not scaled back construction plans in the three months since the country voted to leave the European Union, data showed on Thursday, despite central bank forecasts for a sharp slowdown in housing investment. * UK RETAIL: Britain's Pensions Regulator on Wednesday formally began "enforcement action" against Philip Green, the former owner of BHS, to plug a hole in the collapsed department store's pension fund, saying the billionaire had failed to provide a credible offer. * UK DEBT: Britain is unlikely to issue new government debt with a maturity much greater than the current maximum of around 50 years, the head of the UK Debt Management Office said in an interview published on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline Plc will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.66 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tate & Lyle PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Spirent Communications plc Q3 2016 Trading Update Release Schroders PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release Croda International PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Howden Joinery Group PLC Trading Statement Release WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Matchtech Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release 3i Infrastructure PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Regus plc Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release JRP Group PLC Nine Months 2016 Trading Statement Release RSA Insurance Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Randgold Resources Ltd Q3 2016 Earnings Release Inmarsat PLC Q3 2016 Earnings Release Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q3 2016 Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Call Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Shawbrook Group Plc Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)