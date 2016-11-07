(Adds futures, company news item)
Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50
points at 6,743 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent weaker on Friday after falling
to its lowest level since mid-September, as drugmakers came under pressure from
political scrutiny in the United States ahead of its Nov. 8 elections.
* HISCOX: Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said its gross
written premiums for the first nine months jumped more than 14 percent in local
currency, driven by strong performance across all its businesses.
* HSBC: HSBC reported a worse-than-expected 86 percent fall in
pretax profit for the third quarter, as it accounted for the $1.7 billion in
loss resulting from the sale of its Brazilian unit and adverse foreign currency
movements.
* TESCO BANK: Tesco Bank, wholly owned by supermarket chain Tesco,
said on Sunday that it had blocked some customers' bank cards after a fraud
prevention system identified suspicious activity on a number of accounts.
* BT: Britain's biggest broadband provider BT should consider selling
off its Openreach network division, shareholder Aviva Investors has suggested,
according to a Sunday Telegraph report.
* RBS/CYBG: Bank of England regulators are appointing advisers to look at
whether the proposed acquisition of RBS's Williams & Glyn by CYBG Plc
would harm the challenger bank, the Sunday Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2fJYWkX
* UK/TATA STEEL: British Prime Minister Theresa May won't meet any
executives from Tata Steel Ltd during her two-day trip to India but
talks about the future of its British steel operations are still going on, she
said.
* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union that left trade with the
bloc governed by World Trade Organisation rules would knock around 3.5 percent
off Ireland's gross domestic product within a decade, an Irish government report
estimated on Monday.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would
deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of her
Brexit strategy who have threatened to try to block the process in parliament.
* BREXIT: Britain's parliament is highly unlikely to block the decision to
trigger the Article 50 legal process for leaving the European union, health
minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday.
* BREXIT: Scotland's devolved government is expected to join a legal
challenge against the British government's plans to trigger an exit from the
European Union, the lead claimant in the court case said on Sunday.
* BREXIT: The head of Britain's opposition Labour Party will try to block
divorce talks with the European Union if the government does not agree to
Labour's Brexit demands, potentially leading to an early national election, a
newspaper said on Saturday.
* BREXIT: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned European
firms he would block attempts to cut special deals with Britain ahead of formal
Brexit negotiations.
* UK BUSINESS INVESTMENT: British manufacturers plan to trim investment in
new machinery following the vote to leave the European Union, but fears of a
collapse in investment look misplaced, trade body EEF lobby group said.
* UK BUSINESS: British businesses reported stronger activity in the three
months to October after an initial slowdown following June's vote to leave the
European Union, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday.
* UK-INDIA TRADE: Britain should not wait until it leaves the European Union
to develop deeper trade ties with India, Prime Minister Theresa May said in New
Delhi on Monday, promising to ease access for Indian business travellers but not
for its students.
* METALS: London copper reversed initial losses on Monday to trade higher in
step with a firmer Shanghai futures contract as U.S. presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton averted charges over use of emails.
* OIL: Oil futures rose on Monday, with traders citing opportunistic buying
following sharp declines in the previous week that brought prices to their
lowest since early August because of ongoing weak fundamentals.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)