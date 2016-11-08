Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points
higher, or up 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher on Monday, with mining
companies tracking a rally in metals prices after the FBI again said no charges
regarding her email practices would be brought again Hillary Clinton, viewed by
markets as a status quo candidate with more predictable policies.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco PLC (BAT)
plans to test a new tobacco-based cigarette alternative in Japan next month, it
said on Tuesday, taking aim at Philip Morris International Inc's popular
iQOS and Japan Tobacco Inc's Ploom Tech.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it lost about
three weeks worth of production from its Olympic Dam copper mine in Australia
due to a power outage in late September.
* BTG: A U.S. unit of British drug company BTG Plc pleaded guilty on
Monday to improperly marketing its embolic device LC Bead, and will pay about
$36 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability, the U.S. Department of
Justice said.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland will announce on
Tuesday it is setting up a compensation scheme worth more than 300 million
pounds to help small businesses, amid allegations of malpractice at its small
business restructuring division, sources said.
* HSBC: Some major shareholders in HSBC want the bank to give
greater reassurance on succession-planning for its chairman and chief executive,
concerned that a timetable for replacing veterans Douglas Flint and Stuart
Gulliver may be slipping.
* TESCO BANK: Tesco Bank, owned by Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
, halted online transactions from all current accounts on Monday after
money was stolen from 20,000 of them in the country's first such cyber heist.
* UK SPENDING: British consumers ramped up their spending last month but
some of the increase was due to higher motor fuel prices and concerns about
higher inflation are growing, surveys showed on Tuesday.
* UK HIRING: British companies hired permanent staff at the fastest pace in
eight months in October as the country's labour market kept on growing despite
the decision in June by voters to leave the European Union, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
* UK BUDGET: Britain will only start to lower public debt as a share of GDP
at the end of the decade due to a Brexit-related hit to the economy, a think
tank said, underscoring finance minister Philip Hammond's challenge as he
prepares his first budget statement.
* OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as financial investors and traders
were cautiously positioning themselves for a win by Hillary Clinton in the U.S.
presidential elections.
