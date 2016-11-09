Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 281
points, or 4.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,843.13 points on
Tuesday, in choppy trade as voting in the U.S. election got underway, with
better-than-expected results from Primark-owner AB Foods helping support
shares.
* U.S. ELECTIONS: Investors should brace for a further slump in global stock
markets, the U.S. dollar and most commodities if Republican candidate Donald
Trump becomes the next U.S. president, as appeared increasingly likely on
Wednesday.
* TESCO BANK: Retailer Tesco Plc's banking arm said on Tuesday that
2.5 million pounds ($3 million) had been stolen from 9,000 customers over the
weekend in what cyber experts said was the first mass hacking of accounts at a
western bank.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it
has suspended a top executive over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant on
its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and has alerted U.S. and UK
authorities. A second senior executive has stepped down.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American to
sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group
Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Deutsche Boerse expects EU antitrust
regulators to set out details of their concerns over its merger with London
Stock Exchange next month, two people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday, a move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for
clearing the deal.
* BRITAIN BONDS: The head of Britain's debt office said on Tuesday that the
decision to leave the European Union had not undermined investor confidence but
a prolonged period of twin falls in sterling and bond prices would make him
uncomfortable.
* BREXIT: Britain should spell out what happens to financial rules as Brexit
gets under way to help regulators do their job and avoid a "mess" in markets, a
top watchdog said on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Britain's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had granted the
government permission to appeal against a High Court ruling last week that
parliament's approval was required before the formal process of leaving the
European Union could begin.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Novae Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release
Workspace Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Synthomer PLC Interim Management Statement
Release
Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Release
Experian PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Flybe Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Arrow Global Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
SSE PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
J Sainsbury PLC Half Year 2016/17 Earnings Release
Burberry Group PLC Interim 2017 Earnings Release
esure Group PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)