Nov 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 to 33 points, or 0.5 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.34 percent at 6,753.18 points on Monday following a rally in banking and mining stocks, although a slump in utilities kept a lid on broader market gains. * REYNOLDS AMERICA/BATS: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a higher price from British American Tobacco Plc after rejecting its $47 billion takeover offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto called a board meeting on Monday to discuss payments of $10.5 million made to a consultant on its project to develop the world's largest untapped iron ore reserves in Guinea, industry sources said. * WPP:WPP Plc's GroupM, one of the world's largest media buying firms, said on Monday it would restructure its North American operations as the industry relies more on technology to place ads. * RIO: Rio Tinto is "cautiously optimistic" about the current copper market that has spiked in recent weeks, a senior executive at the world's second-largest miner said on Monday. * BRITAIN EU: Just over one in three large European companies expects its business to be damaged by the talks which will lead to Britain leaving the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday. * BRITAIN PROPERTY: UK commercial property values inched ahead in October, a closely-watched index showed on Monday, breaking a downward trend since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June. * BRITAIN FUNDS: Fund managers in Britain will be ranked by how they compare on corporate governance and those who do not stick to the standards set by the country's watchdog will be struck off its list. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vodafone Group Plc Half Year 2016 Vodafone Group PLC Earnings Release Firstgroup Plc Half Year 2017 FirstGroup PLC Earnings Release Enterprise Inns Full Year 2016 Enterprise Inns Plc PLC Earnings Release Oxford Instruments Half Year 2016 Oxford Plc Instruments PLC Earnings Release easyJet Plc Full Year 2016 easyJet plc Earnings Release Meggitt Plc Meggitt PLC Trading Statement Release BTG Plc Half Year 2017 BTG PLC Earnings Release Card Factory Plc Q3 2016 Card Factory PLC Trading Statement Release Land Securities Half Year 2017 Land Securities Group Plc Group PLC Earnings Release Intermediate Half Year 2016 Intermediate Capital Group Plc Capital Group PLC Earnings Release Talktalk Telecom Interim 2017 Talktalk Telecom Group Plc Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)