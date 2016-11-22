(Adds company news items, updates items and futures)

Nov 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 44 points, or 0.7 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index ended flat in percentage terms at 6,777.96 on Monday, underperforming European markets after a jump in the value of sterling, which some attributed to talk of a transitional deal for Britain to leave the European Union.

* ASTRAZENECA: U.S. officials have given a green light for two clinical trials testing AstraZeneca's cancer immunotherapy drug durvalumab in head and neck cancer to resume recruiting patients, lifting a hold imposed following cases of bleeding.

* KINGFISHER: Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported growth in third-quarter underlying sales with strong demand in Britain and Poland more than offsetting weakness in France.

* BP: BP has created a new executive committee to explore business in Iran which will exclude its American chief executive Bob Dudley in a bid to avoid potential violations of U.S. sanctions still in place.

* COMPASS: Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, expressed confidence on its performance for the current year, after reporting revenue growth largely in line with expectations on the back of strong demand in the United States.

* BABCOCK: Engineering support services company Babcock International posted a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said it was trading in line with expectations after the vote to leave the European Union.

* LLOYDS: Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 8 percent in a renewed attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.

* AO WORLD: British internet retailer AO World said it was set up well for the rest of the year after a strong first half in which it delivered group earnings of 1.5 million pounds ($1.87 million) against a 4.5 million pound loss a year ago.

* COBHAM: Britain's Cobham said chairman John Devaney would be replaced by senior independent director Michael Wareing in January, amid management change at the aerospace and defence company after two profit warnings.

* BIG YELLOW: Big Yellow Group Plc a provider of self-storage spaces, said it had seen a slight moderation in customer demand since Britain voted to leave the European Union, with fewer customers moving in and out of its spaces.

* CHESNARA/L&G: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, is in advanced talks to buy British insurer Legal & General Group Plc's Dutch operations, Sky News reported, citing sources. Chesnara on Tuesday confirmed it was in discussions with a third party over a potentail acquisiton, but did not give any details. (bit.ly/2fWB89A)

* CYBG: CYBG Plc on Tuesday posted its first full-year pretax profit for five years, and brought forward some of its growth targets as it makes a steady start to trading as a standalone business.

* HALMA: Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said its first-half revenue rose 16 percent as it benefited from the weakness in sterling against a basket of currencies and increased sales at its infrastructure safety and medical sectors.

* BGEO: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia, on Monday reported a 75 percent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses.

* UK TECH INVESTMENT: Global IT group IBM will triple the number of its cloud data centres in Britain, it said on Tuesday, joining Facebook and Google in investing in the UK after its vote to leave the European Union.

* UK BUDGET: Britain will provide 400 million pounds ($500 million) of funding to spur the building of more fibre-to-the-home broadband connections, the "gold standard" of speed in excess of 1 gigabyte per second only available now to 2 percent of premises.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com