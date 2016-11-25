(Adds company news items, updates futures)

Nov 25 Britain's FTSE futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining industry.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in November 2015.

* PENNON GROUP: British water utility Pennon Group Plc said its first-half underlying pretax profit grew 11.5 percent as the company continued limiting costs and was helped by increased tariffs and demand at its water supply unit.

* FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet said it would seek more funds sooner than originally expected to achieve a turnaround, prompting Chairman Colin Child to resign on Friday after months of the company battling its second-biggest investor to retain him.

* UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the next five years.

* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday as a strong dollar and a rise in Saudi supplies to some Asian clients, weighed on markets, despite a planned OPEC-led output cut to be decided next week.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)