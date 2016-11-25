BRIEF-India's Gokaldas Exports March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 114.4 million rupees versus 407.7 million rupees year ago
(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Nov 25 Britain's FTSE futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
* The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining industry.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in November 2015.
* PENNON GROUP: British water utility Pennon Group Plc said its first-half underlying pretax profit grew 11.5 percent as the company continued limiting costs and was helped by increased tariffs and demand at its water supply unit.
* FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet said it would seek more funds sooner than originally expected to achieve a turnaround, prompting Chairman Colin Child to resign on Friday after months of the company battling its second-biggest investor to retain him.
* UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the next five years.
* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday as a strong dollar and a rise in Saudi supplies to some Asian clients, weighed on markets, despite a planned OPEC-led output cut to be decided next week.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter net profit 114.4 million rupees versus 407.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago