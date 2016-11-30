(Adds company news item)

Nov 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 2 points lower or almost flat in percentage terms on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday at 6,772, underperforming other European markets as energy and mining stocks were hit by weaker oil and metals prices.

* BRITVIC: British soft drinks firm Britvic said its full-year adjusted EBITA rose 8.4 percent, mainly as the company expanded its business in Brazil and on better sales in the UK.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland must boost its capital buffers after failing this year's stress test of seven British lenders, the Bank of England said on Wednesday.

* ZOOPLA: Property website Zoopla reported a 38 percent increase in annual pretax profit on Wednesday and said it was well placed to withstand any negative impact caused by the Brexit vote.

* SAGE: Software company Sage met forecasts with a 9 percent rise in full-year operating profit to 427 million pounds ($532 million), helped by a rise in subscription sales of its programmes that help small enterprises manage their businesses.

* TCS GROUP: Russian consumer lender TCS Group made a net profit of 2.9 billion roubles ($44.6 million) in the third quarter, it said on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts and setting a new record financial result.

* IG GROUP: Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said it continued to perform in line with expectations, after a "strong" second quarter.

* RPC GROUP: British packaging company RPC Group Inc reported a 53 percent rise in its first-half revenue, helped by recent acquisitions, stronger performance across the board and weak sterling.

* BP: Mexico hopes to award at least four of the 10 deep water oil blocks due to be auctioned next week, plus the farm-out on its Trion field, Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Tuesday. British oil major BP is one of the companies pre-qualified to bid on the initial deep water tenders on Dec. 5.

* SKY: Sky said it would enter the UK mobile market with a SIM-only deal that allows data allowances to roll over each month, and offers free calls to the 11 million British households that take its TV services.

* SMITHS GROUP: George Buckley, chairman of engineering company Smiths Group , was approached about replacing Cyrus Mistry, who was removed as chairman of Tata Sons last month, Sky News reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2gCzrkP

* VODAFONE: A cyber attack that infected nearly 1 million routers used to access Deutsche Telekom internet service was part of a campaign targeting web-connected devices around the globe, the German government and security researchers said on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc uses routers that were vulnerable to similar attacks, a cyber security researcher said.

* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell in November to its lowest level since just after voters decided in June to leave the European Union as worries about the economy grew, a survey showed on Wednesday.

* UK ENERGY: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it has cut allowed energy grid revenues by 510.5 million pounds ($636.95 million) over the next regulatory year.

* TOBACCO FIRMS: Philip Morris International, the world's largest international tobacco company, could eventually stop selling cigarettes, its chief executive told the BBC on Wednesday, as it launched its alternative product IQOS in the UK market.

* BREXIT: Brexit-related tariffs would add at least 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) a year to the cost of car imports and exports between Britain and the European Union, industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said, urging Britain to remain in the single market after it leaves the EU.

* OIL: Oil markets edged up in nervous trading on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting later in the day, with members of the producer cartel trying to thrash out an output cut to curb oversupply that has seen prices more than halve since 2014.

* METALS: Shanghai metals came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, with zinc, copper and lead down more than five percent as worries about a cash crunch in China were compounded by ShFE measures to curb a searing rally in steel.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)