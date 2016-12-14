(Adds futures, company news items)

Dec 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 15 points, or 0.22 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.33 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 6,968.57 points on Tuesday, buoyed by gains for television and telecom stocks following an uptick of M&A activity in the sector.

* MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL: Micro Focus International, the British IT firm buying Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's software business for $8.8 billion, said it was making good progress as it reported a 22.4 percent rise in first-half underlying earnings.

* LOXAM: European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS said it reached an agreement on the terms of its offer to buy UK's Lavendon Group Plc , valuing the UK company at about 374 million pounds ($473.52 million).

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, beat forecasts with a 19 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a robust performance in its home market.

* STOBART: Britain's Stobart Group Ltd named Warwick Brady as deputy chief executive officer, bringing on the former chief operating officer at European airline easyJet Plc to help it grow its aviation business.

* OLD MUTUAL: Financial services group Old Mutual Plc said its asset management unit OM Asset Management Plc's (OMAM) public offering of 13 million shares was priced at $14.25 per share.

* HSBC: HSBC has launched a $290 million lending facility aimed at technology start-ups and other new industries in China's Pearl River Delta region, intensifying the battle for a slice of a business that is growing despite a slowing economy.

* BP: BP's refining operations are exposed to high safety risks that can lead to deadly accidents and pollution as a result of slack data management and a lack of investment, according to a leaked internal report from 2015.

* DIXONS CARPHONE/SSE: Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electrical goods and phones retailer, and UK energy supplier SSE have formed a strategic partnership to provide "connected home" services to a combined UK customer base of 10 million households, they said on Wednesday.

* GLENCORE: The European Commission said on Tuesday it is reviewing the details of Glencore's decision to buy a stake in Russian state oil giant Rosneft to check whether it conforms with EU sanctions against Russia.

* SHELL: In the waters off Malaysia, Royal Dutch Shell is finding gas quickly and cheaply to replenish depleting fields where only a few years ago geologists had lost hope of discovering any new reserves.

Shell wants to buy into the British and German offshore wind markets as it attempts to shift its business away from fossil fuels.

* BREXIT: Brexit could hit trade relations between Britain and the U.S, with nearly 40 percent of American firms considering moving their British office to the EU and two-thirds saying the vote is impacting investment choices, according to a survey.

* UK CAR MANUFACTURING: Britain has no contingent liability from the government's assurances to Nissan that the Japanese carmaker's new investments will not suffer when Britain leaves the European Union, the head of the National Audit Office said.

* UK ENERGY REGULATOR: Britain's energy regulator will launch a league table of energy suppliers on Wednesday, showing households where they can save money on their bills, the government said.

* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)