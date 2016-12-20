Dec 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 0.2 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,017.16 points after a choppy session on Monday, led higher by a rise among more defensive stocks, including pharma firms such as Hikma and Mediclinic, as well as Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever as investors took profits in banking stocks. * BHP BILLITON: The largest union at BHP Billiton-owned Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, said on Monday it had sent the company its proposal for a new collective contract, effectively beginning formal wage negotiations. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Rupert Murdoch said on Monday he had never asked a British prime minister for anything, seeking to play down his influence ahead of what is likely to be a politically charged approval process for his $14.6 billion bid for pay-TV group Sky SKYB.L. * GSK: Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is bolstering scientific expertise on its board by establishing a new science committee, charged with overseeing research, as a new chief executive prepares to take over. * WPP: WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, said on Monday that three of its subsidiaries had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of an investigation into video production practices in the advertising industry. * BREXIT: A British hedge fund group laid out its wishlist for Brexit negotiations, with continued access to European Union investors and workers among its goals to limit the damage a UK exit from the bloc could have on the industry. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Carnival PLC Q4 2016 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)