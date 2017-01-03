(Adds futures, company news items)

Jan 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher around 0.19 percent at 7,156 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.84 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2016 at a record high level on Friday, with a blistering rally in mining stocks and a sharp fall in sterling after June's shock Brexit vote boosting the market. The benchmark index closed 0.3 percent higher at a life-time peak of 7,142.83 points on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 7,129.83 set in October this year.

* EURONEXT/LSE: Euronext said it has offered 510 million euros ($533.92 million) to buy the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) French clearing business, helping clear the way for LSE Group's proposed $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse.

* BBA AVIATION: British aircraft services firm BBA Aviation Plc would merge its aircraft management and charter business with London-listed Gama Aviation Plc's U.S. aircraft management unit, the companies said on Tuesday.

* 3I: 3i is considering selling Agent Provocateuras as it looks at options to turn round the struggling high-end lingerie retailer, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* IRAN ENERGY: Iran has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being allowed to bid for oil and gas projects using the new, less restrictive Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, the oil ministry news website SHANA reported on Monday.

* PHARMACEUTICAL APPROVALS: Last year turned out to be a disappointing one for new drug approvals with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearing just 22 new medicines for sale, the lowest number since 2010 and sharply down on 2015's tally of 45.

