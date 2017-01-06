US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,195.31 points on Thursday, boosted by a bullish update from housebuilder Persimmon, which reported a rise in sales despite Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union.
* BRITAIN RETAIL: A spending spree by British shoppers in the week before Christmas failed to prevent sales in December from falling short of the previous year's level, industry data showed on Friday.
* LONDON COPPER: A weaker U.S. dollar pushed London copper prices higher on Friday following losses overnight, but traders said gains would be limited by profit taking.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade