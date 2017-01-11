Jan 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by gains among retailers, while a rally in mining stocks more than offset weaker financials, helping European shares end slightly in positive territory. It closed up 0.52 percent at 7275.47 points. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut a gas oil hydrotreater on Tuesday after a fire on a coking unit at its 285,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, Energy News Today reported. * OIL PRODUCTION/SPENDING: Oil and gas companies will increase spending in 2017 and more than double new project developments as they gain confidence that a two-year oil price slump is behind them, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said. * BREXIT/EU: The extent of Britain's future membership of the European Union's single market will be determined in upcoming Brexit negotiations with the bloc, a junior minister in Britain's Brexit department said on Tuesday. * BRADFORD & BINGLEY: Sale of nationalised mortgage bank Bradford & Bingley has attracted a range of hedge funds and private equity firms but only one UK Bank, who are in the final stages of bidding for 12.5 billion pounds of mortgages being sold by the UK government, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people briefed on the plans. on.ft.com/2j4jNiT * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Taylor Wimpey Plc Trading Update Tullow Oil Plc Trading Statement Stock Spirits Group Plc Trading Statement Fenner Plc Q1 Statement J Sainsbury Plc Trading Update Saga Plc Trading Update Pagegroup Plc Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines * Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)