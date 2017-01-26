Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is demanding that thousands of shareholders suing the bank over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in 2008 prove they have appropriate insurance cover to meet the hefty risks of a trial now slated for May. * SKY: Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's platform. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2jStQWD * BT: BT Group Plc was hit on Wednesday with at least two shareholder lawsuits in the United States, after one-fifth of the telecommunications company's market value was wiped out in a single day amid a growing accounting scandal in Italy. * BRITAIN PROPERTY: Demand from overseas investors is expected to support British commercial property this year even as the UK prepares to leave the European Union, an industry survey showed on Thursday. * BRITAIN CAR: British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Lonmin Plc Q1 2017 Production Report Sage Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Euromoney Trading Statement Institutional Release Investor Plc Renishaw Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Whitbread Plc Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Anglo American Q4 2016 Production Plc Report Kier Group Plc Trading Statement Release Great Portland Great Portland Estates Estates Plc Plc Trading Statement Release St. James's Place Q4 2016 New Business Plc Announcement PayPoint Plc Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release Card Factory Plc Q4 2016 Trading Statement Release SSP Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Update Unilever Plc Q4 2016 Earnings Release Diageo Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release SKY Plc Q2 2017 Earnings Release Daily Mail and Q1 2017 Trading Update General Trust Plc 3i Group Plc Q3 Trading Update Kaz Minerals Plc Q4 2016 Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)