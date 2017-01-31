Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 3 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7118.48 points on Monday, weighed down by losses among commodities-related stocks and financials, though speculation about merger and acquisition activity offered some support with Vodafone among the leading gainers. * CYBG: British lender CYBG Plc, home of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, said on Monday its first-quarter net interest margin was unchanged from a year earlier, in line with its expectations, as asset yields came under pressure. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Britain's financial watchdog has received assurances its former head will not share confidential information gleaned from her time at the regulator when she joins banking group Standard Chartered, the watchdog said on Monday. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain's consumers turned a little less gloomy in January but there were signs that they might be starting to scale back on spending as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation, a survey published on Tuesday showed. * BRITAIN INSURERS: A major $200 billion loss from a combination of a cyber attack, U.S. hurricane and the failure of a reinsurer could strip insurers of up to 120 percent of their net capital base, tests of insurers in London showed. * NANDOS/IPO: South African fast-food company Nandos Group is considering an initial public offering (IPO), possibly in London, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as the maker of Portuguese-style peri-peri chicken seeks to raise funds. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Britvic Plc Q1 Ocado Group Full Year SSE Plc Q3 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)