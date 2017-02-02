Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker. * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to buy baby food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in a deal valued at about $16.7 billion. * SPORTS DIRECT: British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said. * DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that German prosecutors were investigating a share purchase by its chief executive in December 2015, which was just over two months before the exchange operator announced merger talks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vodafone Group Plc Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Aberdeen Asset Q1 2017 Trading Management Plc Statement Release Cranswick Plc Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release 3i Infrastructure Plc Q4 2016 Performance Update AstraZeneca Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Compass Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Shell Q4 and Full Year Glencore Plc Full Year Production TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)