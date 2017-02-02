(Adds futures, companies items)

Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker.

* SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell, Europe's largest oil major, missed analysts' profit expectations for the fourth quarter after booking $500 million of impairments.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile phone group, said it would meet the "lower end" of its earnings guidance for the full year as its battles intensifying competition in India and Britain.

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: German prosecutors said on Thursday their investigation of Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter for suspected insider trading related to talks held between the group's management and the London Stock Exchange between July/August and December 2015.

* GLENCORE: Mining and trading group Glencore's full-year output was in line with target, it said on Thursday, and reiterated its 2017 guidance.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Emerging markets fund firm Aberdeen Asset Management said total assets fell to 302.7 billion pounds ($383.22 billion) in the quarter to end-December, as demand from clients to withdraw cash more than offset market gains.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: UK consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it was in advanced talks to buy baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in a $16.7 billion deal that would take it in a new direction and boost its business in Asia.

* SPORTS DIRECT: British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that German prosecutors were investigating a share purchase by its chief executive in December 2015, which was just over two months before the exchange operator announced merger talks.

* ECB/BANKS: The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention" to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party from outside the European Union.

(Reporting by Rahul B and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)