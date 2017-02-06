Feb 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point at 7,187 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,188.30 points on Friday, the biggest one-day percentage gain so far this year, with a rally in energy and banking stocks eclipsing weaker miners. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is about to overhaul its back office operations under a restructuring to help it comply with new post-crisis rules forcing British banks to ring-fence their retail operations from their riskier business. * IHG: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday confirmed a data breach from payment cards used at 12 of its hotels in the United States, a little over a month after it said it was investigating claims of a possible breach. * LIBERTY HOUSE/IPO: Liberty House Group, an industrial and commodities group, which has been buying up British steel assets, could list parts of the company in London by 2018, its executive chairman told Reuters on Friday. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange should have their combined headquarters in Frankfurt not London because of Brexit, an influential German minister told Reuters in the clearest public demand for control of the group in Germany. * BRITAIN HOUSING: Britain's housing market is too dependent on large homebuilders, housing minister Gavin Barwell said on Sunday, speaking ahead of the launch of the government's latest attempt to fix a chronic shortage of new homes. * BRITAIN TRADE: Sterling's sharp fall against the U.S. dollar and euro since June's Brexit vote has so far hurt almost as many exporters as it has aided, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Monday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Randgold Resources Ltd Q4 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)