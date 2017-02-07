(Adds futures, company news item)

Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,172.15 points on Monday, with a fall in energy and housebuilding stocks outpacing a rally in shares of precious metals miners.

* LSE/DD: Deutsche Boerse's supervisory board backed its Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter, who is the focus of an insider trading investigation, saying it had found that talks with the London Stock Exchange had not yet started in 2015.

* BELLWAY: British housebuilder Bellway said on Tuesday it would build around 5 percent more homes this financial year after posting an increase in the number of properties it built over the last six months.

* BP: BP missed analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday and reported a decline in earnings for the second consecutive year to the lowest in at least 10 years.

* ITHACA: Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.

* BREXIT: British lawmakers on Monday rejected the first set of proposed amendments to legislation that would give Prime Minister Theresa May the right to notify the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc.

* SHELL: Shell Oil Co, the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said on Monday it expects to divide the refineries and other assets of the Motiva Enterprises joint venture with co-owner Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) in the second quarter of 2017.

* ANGLO AMERICAN/DE BEERS: De Beers is shelving immediate plans to study an expansion project at a remote northern Ontario diamond mine after failing to get support from a neighboring aboriginal community, a "disappointing" setback for the world's top diamond producer, the mine's manager said.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Britain is to set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable and provide extra protection for tenants, in a shift away from decades of government policy almost solely promoting home ownership.

* UK CONSUMER: British consumers reined in their spending last month, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that they are turning more cautious as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.

