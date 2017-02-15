(Adds companies items)

Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended slightly lower on Tuesday at 7,268.56, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.

* EURONEXT: Euronext said its full-year core earnings stood stable, as the pan-European exchange group's reduced costs offset a drop in listing and trading volumes that it blamed on uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* IAG: British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

* NEX GROUP: UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.

* DEUTSCHE BANK: U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that producer club OPEC would not be able to maintain its high compliance so far with output cuts aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang. Brent crude futures were trading at $55.80 per barrel at 0115 GMT, down 17 cents from their last close.

* METALS: London copper prices steadied on Wednesday to hold above the $6,000-mark, shrugging off a stronger dollar and finding support from supply disruptions at the world's two biggest mines. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,040 a tonne by 0109 GMT, following 1.4-percent losses the session before.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a hike in interest rates in an upcoming meeting of the central bank. Spot gold fell 0.14 percent, to $1,226.44 per ounce by 0257 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.17 percent to $1,227.50.

