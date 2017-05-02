May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy. * LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds Banking Group denied claims of a credit card 'time bomb' and shrugged off concerns that its practice of booking revenue upfront from customers who have interest-free periods on their credit cards, The Times reported on Tuesday. ttp://bit.ly/2p2CJPa * BP: BP plans to complete by mid-2018 the Georgian section of a $40-billion strategic pipeline bringing Caspian gas from Azerbaijan into Europe, the British energy company's country manager for Georgia said. * BHP: Elliott Management representatives will meet with BHP Billiton's shareholders in Australia this week as the activist investor pushes for strategic changes at the world's biggest miner, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. * BP: Two crude distillation units are expected back to normal production levels by Friday night at BP Plc's 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday. * OIL: Oil prices edged down on Monday on worries that OPEC-led production cuts may not significantly tighten an oversupplied market in the short term despite talk of extending them. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent lower at 7,203.94 points, on Friday, as disappointing results weighed on banking heavyweight Barclays , with UK blue chips sealing their biggest one-month fall since November 2016. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aberdeen Asset Management Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release BP Plc Q1 2017 Earnings Release Shire Plc Q1 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)