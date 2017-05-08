(Adds company news, futures)

May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds plans to hand the reins to its finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job, The Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2poVDjB)

* CENTRICA: Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, said on Monday that warmer than usual weather and weaker energy prices in Britain had impacted profit margins in its core energy supply business in the first quarter.

* OIL: Oil prices closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut.

* GOLD: Gold pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth rebounded in April and stayed on track for its biggest weekly loss in six months as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in June grew and euro zone political risk receded.

* COPPER: Copper recovered on Friday from a five-month low as mine workers in Peru considered launching a new strike and some investors regarded the lower prices as good value.

* The UK blue chip index rose 0.7 percent on Friday, due to robust earnings and strength in resources-linked stocks.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)