May 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, said it had started a sales process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile. * STANDARD LIFE/ABERDEEN: Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management expect to cut 800 jobs, nearly 10 percent of the firms' total workforce, within three years of their looming merger, Standard Life said after announcing on Tuesday that the combined group will be named Standard Life Aberdeen. * OIL: Oil futures rose in Asian trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia would cut supplies to the region as OPEC battles against rising U.S. production that is threatening to derail its attempts to end a sustained global glut in crude. * GOLD: Gold edged up on Wednesday from an eight-week low hit the session before, with the dollar slipping after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed FBI Director James Comey. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to cap energy prices if she was re-elected in June. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Novae Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release National Express Group Q1 2017 Interim Management Statement Release Plc Barratt Developments Trading Statement Release Plc Compass Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release ITV Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Talktalk Telecom Group Preliminary FY 2017 Earnings Release Plc GW Pharmaceuticals Plc <GWP.L^L Half Year 2017 Earnings Release 16> Vesuvius Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release BGEO Group Plc Q1 2017 Earnings Release