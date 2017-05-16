(Adds company news, futures)
May 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly
unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet posted a
bigger-than-expected loss in the first half of the year, though said it still
expected to meet full-year targets due to strong cost control.
* PREMIER: Premier Foods reported lower sales and earnings on
Tuesday, citing tough trading conditions, and announced a change in strategy to
focus more on cost efficiencies and cash generation.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator,
reported a 6.1 billion euro ($6.71 billion) loss for the year to end-March,
dragged lower by its Indian unit it is merging with Idea Cellular.
* EUSKALTEL/ZEGONA: Spain's Euskaltel said on Tuesday it had
bought Telecable from Britain's Zegona for 701 million euros ($771.73
million) to create northern Spain's leading integrated telecoms operator.
* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has settled claims by a group of U.S.
bondholders that it conspired with rivals to rig the Libor benchmark interest
rate, according to a New York court filing on Monday by the bondholders'
attorneys.
* BHP: BHP on Tuesday said it was disappointed with the
latest salvo from Elliott Management which said the company was not open to
suggestions and had been misleading in its response to the activist investor's
calls for a change in strategy.
Separately, activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for
strategic changes at BHP, calling for an independent review of the mining
giant's petroleum business.
* Elliott Management on Tuesday revised its proposal for an overhaul of BHP
Billiton's, corporate structure, calling for the mining giant
to remain incorporated in Australia.
* CYBER ATTACK: Most patients saw no change to hospital services on Monday
and all local doctors' surgeries opened after a cyber attack hit dozens of
computers in Britain's health service, interior minister Amber Rudd said.
* STERLING: Sterling rose towards $1.30 again on Monday, with figures
showing that speculators have cut bearish bets on the currency by the most in
more than a year and the third most on record.
* The UK blue chip index was up 0.3 percent at 7,454.37 points at its close
on Monday, having hit a fresh high at the open, fuelled by oil and mining
stocks, and cybersecurity firm Sophos jumped after a ransomware attack
hit companies, hospitals and schools worldwide.
