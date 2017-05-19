May 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31
points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* BHP: BHP Billiton Ltd's Canadian potash mine will use
advanced, cost-saving technology, giving it a competitive edge in a currently
over-supplied fertilizer market, the executive in charge of the business said on
Thursday.
* BRITAIN/EU CLEARING: Forcing banks to move euro-denominated trades from
London to Frankfurt would be costly, and continental companies would ultimately
foot the bill, an industry body said on Thursday.
* EUROPEAN UNION: The European Commission will announce new initiatives to
reconfigure its capital markets union (CMU) project on June 7 to reflect
Britain's decision to leave the bloc, a senior commission official said on
Thursday.
* RBS: Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief
executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged
in court over his role in the financial crisis.
* The UK blue chip index ended down 0.9 percent on Thursday, underperforming
the broader European market as the pound strengthened after data showed
consumers are maintaining spending despite inflation worries.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Future Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Interim Management Statement Release
Grainger Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)