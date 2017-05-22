May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * M&S: Britain's Marks & Spencer is expected to report a renewed decline in clothing and homeware sales in its latest quarter, dampening the euphoria of the previous three months when it reported a first increase in nearly two years. * BT: Italian investigators have seized documents from the Milan offices of International Business Machines Corp as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud at one of its customers, BT Italy, a unit of Britain's BT Group, sources said. * BRITAIN CLEARING: The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday. * CYBER ATTACK/INSURANCE: Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say. * BARCLAYS: The Federal Reserve announced on Friday that it had imposed a $1.2 million fine on a former Barclays Plc foreign exchange trader, and barred him from the banking industry. * ARSENAL: Arsenal's second-largest investor, Alisher Usmanov, made a $1.3 billion offer to buy out the soccer club's majority owner Stan Kroenke, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming earlier reports. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.46 percent on Friday, bringing it into positive territory for the week after its performance was dented by worries over turmoil in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that sent stocks tumbling across the globe. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TBC Bank Q1 Cerillion Interim Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)