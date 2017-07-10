FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10
July 10, 2017 / 5:21 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

3 Min Read

    July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36
points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHIRE: Pharmaceutical group Shire said on Sunday it had obtained a
preliminary injunction in a Hamburg court against rival Roche over its
haemophilia drug emicizumab, alleging incomplete and misleading statements
surrounding the treatment.
    * IMAGINATION TECH: Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of
events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc
that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's
largest customer that sent shares plummeting.
    * ITV: Electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone's chief executive,
Sebastian James, was approached about taking the top job at broadcaster ITV
, with the bosses of easyJet and Direct Line already in
the running, Sky News reported on Saturday, without citing its sources. bit.ly/2sVByCu
    * OPHIR ENERGY: British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief
Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by
cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.

    * UK ECONOMY: The chances of Britain's economy picking up steam diminished
further on Monday as surveys showed major companies have curtailed their
investment plans and that consumers spent less on their credit cards.

    * The UK blue chip index closed ended the day up 0.2 percent at 7,350.92
points on Friday, reversing earlier losses after weak housing data drove
sterling to a nine-day low, helping the index's dollar earners. A change in
broker recommendation also prompted easyJet to rise.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 SThree PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

