UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* TALKTALK: TalkTalk Telecom said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Iain Torrens intends to step down from the board later this year and will be succeeded by Kate Ferry, the current director of investor relations and corporate affairs at Dixons Carphone.

* CARILLION: Carillion CEO Richard Howson has stepped down, the British construction and support services firm said on Monday, as it issued a full-year profit warning citing difficult markets and deterioration in some contracts.

* SHIRE: Pharmaceutical group Shire said on Sunday it had obtained a preliminary injunction in a Hamburg court against rival Roche over its haemophilia drug emicizumab, alleging incomplete and misleading statements surrounding the treatment.

* IMAGINATION TECH: Apple Inc on Friday disputed the timeline of events leading up the disclosure by Imagination Technologies Group Plc that Apple plans to drop the graphics chip supplier, a loss of the UK company's largest customer that sent shares plummeting.

* ITV: Electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone's chief executive, Sebastian James, was approached about taking the top job at broadcaster ITV , with the bosses of easyJet and Direct Line already in the running, Sky News reported on Saturday, without citing its sources. bit.ly/2sVByCu

* OPHIR ENERGY: British oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy's Chief Operating Officer William Higgs will step down as the company reduces costs by cutting staff positions at its London headquarters, the company said on Friday.

* UK ECONOMY: The chances of Britain's economy picking up steam diminished further on Monday as surveys showed major companies have curtailed their investment plans and that consumers spent less on their credit cards.

* The UK blue chip index closed ended the day up 0.2 percent at 7,350.92 points on Friday, reversing earlier losses after weak housing data drove sterling to a nine-day low, helping the index's dollar earners. A change in broker recommendation also prompted easyJet to rise.

