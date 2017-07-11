FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe's financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
July 11, 2017 / 6:48 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

3 Min Read

(Adds company news, futures)

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.14 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PAGEGROUP: British recruitment firm PageGroup said full-year profit is set to rise 13 percent as growth in international markets over the second quarter offsets a weaker UK market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* GOCOMPARE.COM: Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it expected to report a jump in adjusted operating profit for the first half, as it remained confident about the outlook for the full year.

* MARKS & SPENCER: Britain's Marks & Spencer reported another fall in underlying clothing sales in its latest quarter, though the decline was slightly less than analysts' expected and full-price sales continued to grow.

* PEARSON: Britain's Pearson has agreed to sell a 22 percent stake in the book publisher Penguin Random House to joint venture partner Bertelsmann BTGGg.F for around $1 billion to bolster its balance sheet and return cash to shareholders.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told Reuters.

* WAITROSE/SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Waitrose said it is extending its commitment to using the Fairtrade logo on its teas, days after rival Sainsbury's faced criticism from shareholders for piloting a different scheme.

* BRITAIN-EU/BANKS: Optimism about the business environment among Britain's financial services firms declined in the second quarter of this year, according to a survey published on Tuesday..

* OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted in part by a strong demand outlook for the coming weeks, but overall market conditions remain weak on the back of ample supplies and a more subdued outlook for long-term demand.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower early Tuesday on a firmer dollar after touching near four-month lows in the previous session as the market waits for cues from the central bank on the path of U.S. interest rate hikes.

* COPPER: Copper held largely steady in Asia on Tuesday amid modest support from investors after losing ground overnight on fresh signs of oversupply.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,370.03 points on Monday, as a rise among financials and commodities stocks lent support, though a plunge in Carillion's shares after a profit warning weighed on mid-caps.

