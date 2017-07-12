UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: A federal court in Argentina has ordered the suspension of activities at Glencore Plc's Alumbrera gold and copper mine as part of a pollution complaint, according to court documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday. * AMEC FOSTER: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler and individuals associated with the business are under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the company said on Tuesday. * HSBC HOLDINGS/UBS Group: HSBC Holdings Plc and UBS Group AG have each agreed to pay $14 million to settle private U.S. litigation accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $483 trillion derivatives market. * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday extended gains from the previous day as the U.S. government cut its crude production outlook for next year and as fuel inventories plunged. * GOLD: Gold prices edged further away from a four-month low on Wednesday, as investors awaited testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and central bank officials expressed caution about further interest rate hikes. * COPPER: Copper prices climbed in Asia to their highest in more than one week on Wednesday amid a weaker U.S. dollar and concerns about industrial action that could further crimp mine supply. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 7,329.76 points on Tuesday, as Pearson and Marks & Spencer overshadowed gains in miners. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Barratt Developments Plc Trading Statement Release Micro Focus International Plc Preliminary Q1 2017 Earnings Release Ophir Energy Plc Trading Statement Release SSP Group Plc Q3 2017 Trading Update J D Wetherspoon Plc Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release Burberry Group Plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Hochschild Mining Plc Q2 2017 Production Results Release Bankers Investment Trust Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)