LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* Britain's FTSE 100 index closed down 25.71 points, or 0.4 percent
lower, at 6,352.33 points, underperforming European indexes after mining shares
fell along with metals prices.
* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc and U.S. bank Wachovia, now
part of Wells Fargo & Co, will pay a combined $378 million to resolve
claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a
U.S. credit union regulator said on Monday.
* AL NOOR HOSPITALS, NMC HEALTH - A third potential bidder,
NMC Health, has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief
executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Whitbread PLC Half Year 2015 Whitbread PLC
Earnings Release
Go-Ahead Group PLC Q1 2015 Go-Ahead Group PLC Trading
Statement Release
ASOS PLC Full Year 2015 ASOS PLC Earnings
Release
Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading Statement
Release
Informa PLC Q3 2015 Informa PLC Trading
Statement Release
Pentair PLC Q3 2015 Pentair plc Earnings
Release
InterContinental Q3 2015 InterContinental Hotels
Hotels Group PLC Group PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)