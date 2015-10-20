(Adds company news, futures)
LONDON Oct 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market
open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Britain's FTSE 100 index closed down 25.71 points, or 0.4 percent
lower, at 6,352.33 points, underperforming European indexes after mining shares
fell along with metals prices.
* WHITBREAD - Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half profit
jumped 13.8 percent as new openings and growing demand at both its Premier Inn
hotels and the Costa Coffee chain helped send sales up strongly.
* INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP - One of the world's largest
hoteliers said it was confident in its outlook for the year due to encouraging
trading trends and after posting growth in its third quarter.
* PETROPAVLOSK - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said on
Tuesday its third-quarter gold production fell 24 percent, year-on-year, to
114,500 troy ounces as it focused on mining with the highest possible profit
margin.
* GENEL ENERGY - Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in
Iraqi Kurdistan, has cut its full-year production guidance and revenue outlook
after it lowered output from its oilfields due to a lack of payments for oil
exports and weak prices, it said on Tuesday.
* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc and U.S. bank Wachovia, now
part of Wells Fargo & Co, will pay a combined $378 million to resolve
claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a
U.S. credit union regulator said on Monday.
* AL NOOR HOSPITALS, NMC HEALTH - A third potential bidder,
NMC Health, has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief
executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National.
* POLYMETAL - Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on
Tuesday its third-quarter gold equivalent production rose 10 percent,
year-on-year, to 429,000 troy ounces.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)