LONDON Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
12 to 14 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The blue-chip index ended 0.4 percent lower at 6,417.02 points in the
previous session, having risen 1.1 percent on Friday to its highest level in two
months.
* TALKTALK - Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland
on Monday over a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of data from among
the 4 million customers of British broadband provider TalkTalk.
* Oil prices fell, extending losses into a third week, on worries over a
supply glut and with U.S. inventory data expected to show another increase in
crude stocks.
* British finance minister George Osborne's flagship welfare reforms were
blocked by parliament's unelected upper chamber on Monday, dealing a blow to the
Conservative government and setting the stage for a bitter constitutional
conflict.
* London copper slipped but remained in its recent range as caution kicked
in ahead of key central bank meetings this week.
* A two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starts later in the day. The U.S.
central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged but investors are
increasingly sceptical that it will raise rates before the end of the year. The
Fed holds one more policy meet this year in December.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)