LONDON Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 14 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue-chip index ended 0.4 percent lower at 6,417.02 points in the previous session, having risen 1.1 percent on Friday to its highest level in two months.

* TALKTALK - Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in Northern Ireland on Monday over a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of data from among the 4 million customers of British broadband provider TalkTalk.

* Oil prices fell, extending losses into a third week, on worries over a supply glut and with U.S. inventory data expected to show another increase in crude stocks.

* British finance minister George Osborne's flagship welfare reforms were blocked by parliament's unelected upper chamber on Monday, dealing a blow to the Conservative government and setting the stage for a bitter constitutional conflict.

* London copper slipped but remained in its recent range as caution kicked in ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

* A two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starts later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates unchanged but investors are increasingly sceptical that it will raise rates before the end of the year. The Fed holds one more policy meet this year in December.

