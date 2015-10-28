LONDON Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1
to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,365.27
points.
* SABMILLER - SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to extend
again the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal
takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
negotiations.
* National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it plans to sell its
British operations by early 2016, two months later than expected, revealing for
the first time how it intends to exit a business that has frustrated
shareholders for years.
* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy economic
indicators in the United States casting doubt over the strength of global
economic growth ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the
session.
* OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up from multi-week lows in thin Asian trade
on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing
storage hub in Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil
contracts.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Next PLC Q3 2015 Next PLC Trading
Statement Release
Redefine Full Year 2015 Redefine
International PLC International PLC Earnings
Release
British American Nine Months 2015 British
Tobacco PLC American Tobacco PLC Trading
Statement Release
Lloyds Banking Q3 2015 Lloyds Banking Group
Group PLC PLC Interim Management
Statement
Telecity Group PLC Q3 2015 Telecity Group PLC
Trading Update Release
Standard Life PLC Q3 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA
and Flows Update Release
GlaxoSmithKline Q3 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
PLC Earnings Release
