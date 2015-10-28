(Updates with company news)
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,365.27
points.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Lloyds Banking Group has taken another 500
million pounds ($765 million) charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan
insurance, taking its total bill to 13.9 billion pounds, more than double any
other bank.
Lloyds Banking Group has called for a proposed 2018 deadline for customers
to claim compensation for loan insurance mis-selling to be brought forward.
* BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc has appointed James 'Jes'
Staley as its new chief executive and said the former JPMorgan investment bank
boss will be paid up to 8.24 million pounds ($12.6 million) a year.
* SABMILLER - Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for
rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover
offer by a week.
* BT - Britain on Wednesday provisionally cleared BT's deal to buy
mobile operator EE in a 12.5 billion pound ($19 billion)tie
up that will create the country's leading player in broadband, fixed line and
mobile.
* ANTOFAGASTA - Chile's Antofagasta Plc on Wednesday cut its annual
copper production forecast for the third time this year as the miner posted
steady output in the third quarter versus the second.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC - British American Tobacco, the
world's No. 2 cigarette company, reported a 6.5 percent decline in revenue for
the first nine months of the year, hurt by currency fluctuations and declines in
smoking rates.
* NEXT PLC - British clothing retailer Next posted third-quarter
sales in line with previous guidance and left full-year forecasts broadly
unchanged.
* STANDARD LIFE - British insurer and asset manager Standard Life saw
net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.67 billion) in the third quarter, the firm
said on Wednesday, beating analysts' expectations.
* MARKS & SPENCER GROUP - British retailer Marks & Spencer
temporarily suspended its website on Tuesday after some customers complained
they saw other people's contact details when they logged onto the site.
* MEGGITT PLC - British engineering firm Meggitt said its full-year
underlying operating profit would be "meaningfully" below forecasts due to weak
demand in its energy division, prompting the group to look for further job cuts.
* TRINITY MIRROR PLC - Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the
shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that would
transform the company into the UK's largest regional news publisher.
* National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it plans to sell its
British operations by early 2016, two months later than expected, revealing for
the first time how it intends to exit a business that has frustrated
shareholders for years.
* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy economic
indicators in the United States casting doubt over the strength of global
economic growth ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the
session.
* OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up from multi-week lows in thin Asian trade
on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing
storage hub in Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil
