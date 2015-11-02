(Adds futures price, company news items)
LONDON Nov 2 Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 0.4
percent on Monday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Friday, but nevertheless
registered its biggest monthly gain since July 2013.
* CHINESE ECONOMY: China's factory activity fell for an eighth straight
month in October but at a slower pace as export orders revived, a private survey
showed on Monday, pointing to further sluggishness in the world's second-largest
economy.
* HSBC : HSBC reported a better than expected 32 percent
rise in pretax profit for the third quarter, thanks to reduced costs from fines
and settlements with regulators as heavy spending on compliance by Europe's
biggest bank begins to take effect.
* VODAFONE : Vodafone UK said on Saturday hackers had
accessed the accounts of 1,827 of its customers this week, the second cyber
attack on a British telecoms company this month.
* RYANAIR : Ryanair on Monday said it expects to post
annual profits at the upper end of its forecast range as fuller-than-expected
planes lift passenger numbers.
* BAE SYSTEMS : Europe's biggest defence contractor, BAE Systems PLC
, has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in rocket engine maker Reaction
Engines for 20.6 million pounds ($31.82 million), the Financial Times reported.
* HIKMA : Hikma lowered full-year revenue guidance for generics
business.
* QUINDELL : Quindell said it would pursue a two stage distribution
of 100 pence per share.
* OPHIR : Ophir Energy Plc said it drilled a dry well in
its Soy Siam prospect off the Gulf of Thailand.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)