LONDON Nov 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 11 points or 0.2 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on.

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent higher at 6,412.88 points on Wednesday, close to its highest level since late October.

* RUSSIA PLANE CRASH: Evidence now suggests that a bomb planted by the Islamic State militant group is the likely cause of last weekend's crash of a Russian airliner over Egypt's Sinai peninsula, U.S. and European security sources said on Wednesday.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/INTEREST RATES: The prospect of an interest rate hike by the Bank of England early next year could be revived on Thursday when Governor Mark Carney presents the British central bank's latest economic forecasts.

* RIO TINTO : Rio Tinto said on Thursday it expects to see strong growth in iron ore demand in countries outside of China as the global seaborne market expands.

* CHINA/DRUGS MARKET: China has launched a three-year pilot scheme to loosen approvals for new drugs, the country's food and drug regulator said on Thursday, as Beijing looks to help stimulate innovation in the country's pharmaceutical sector.

* NATIONAL GRID : Britain's energy system operator National Grid moved to increase the country's electricity supply backup on Wednesday after unnamed power plants broke down.

* CMC MARKETS/SWISS FRANC: Online trading firm CMC Markets has offered to refund clients for all of the losses resulting from the company's repricing of losing trades in the Swiss franc's surge in January, members of a client group fighting the company said on Wednesday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)