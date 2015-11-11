(Updates with company news) LONDON Nov 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 to 27 points, or up to 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,275.28 points on Tuesday. * SAINSBURY - British supermarket Sainsbury's reported an 18 percent fall in first half profit, hurt by food deflation, including its own price cuts. * TALKTALK - British broadband operator TalkTalk put the cost of last month's cyber attack at 30 million to 35 million pounds, and said it was too soon to gauge the impact on customer numbers, although it did see an immediate spike in defections. * TULLOW OIL - Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil has reduced its 2016 capital expenditure budget by more than a third below this year's investments to $1.2 billion, slashing costs as weak oil prices continue to eat into its profit. * SSE - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE reported a 48 percent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to 548.8 million pounds ($831.54 million) for the first-half of the year, receiving a boost from strong renewable energy output in wet and windy weather. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The company reported a firewater leak into Patricks Bayou from the Deer Park, Texas, facility. * GKN PLC - Boeing Co said it has dropped GKN PLC as the supplier for its 737 MAX jetliner, while it reaffirmed its expectation for delivery of the jet to customers beginning in 2017. * TULLETT PREBON - Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc said it would acquire ICAP Plc's global hybrid voice broking and information business for about 1.11 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) in stock. * FLYBE GROUP - British airline Flybe Group swung to a profit in the its financial first-half, after it grew its UK regional business, cut costs under a turnaround plan and benefited from a lower fuel price. * ESURE GROUP - British insurer esure Group Plc reported a rise in third-quarter gross written premiums driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products. * The status quo in Britain's relationship with the European Union is working but the Bank of England will do whatever is necessary to adapt should Britons vote to leave the bloc in a forthcoming referendum, the Bank's Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday. * Britain has signed a deal worth up to 100 million pounds ($151 million) to export barley to China over the next five years, tapping into a fast-growing market for premium beer, a British minister said. * British pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies face a major skills shortage which threatens future investment and the long-term success of the life sciences sector, according to a new industry report. * Britain has lost its top-notch energy policy rating from the U.N.-accredited World Energy Council after the government prematurely cut some renewable energy subsidies, creating uncertainty about how it will address support in future. * It may be too late to change course once the harmful impact of extra bank taxes on Britain's long-term competitiveness becomes clear, according to John McFarlane, the new chairman of financial services lobby group CityUK. * John Lewis, Britain's largest department store group by sales, has predicted this year's Black Friday promotional event will be even bigger than 2014's, having said in January it might rein-in its participation. * OIL PRICES - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an increase in U.S. stockpiles, while China's factory output slowed and fears emerged that Japan's economy may have fallen into recession added to demand woes. * METALS PRICES - London copper veered towards six-year lows on Wednesday, with metals markets braced for fresh pressure after a gauge of China's factory health showed ongoing weakness in the world's top metals consumer. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSE PLC <SSE.L. Half Year 2016 SSE PLC Earnings Release Great Portland Estates PLC Half Year 2015 Great Portland Estates PLC Earnings Release Novae Group PLC Q3 2015 Novae Group PLC Trading Statement Release Workspace Group PLC Half Year 2015/2016 Workspace Group PLC Earnings Release Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC Interim Management Statement Release Tullow Oil PLC Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Release Fenner PLC Full Year 2015 Fenner PLC Earnings Release Barratt Developments PLC Barratt Developments PLC Trading Statement Release ICAP PLC Half Year 2016 ICAP PLC Earnings Release Subsea 7 SA Q3 2015 Subsea 7 SA Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC Half Year 2015/16 J Sainsbury PLC Earnings Release Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Half Year 2016 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Earnings Release esure Group PLC Q3 2015 esure Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines