MILAN Nov 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 29-31 points, or around 0.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.9 percent at 6,178.68 points on Thursday.

BHP Billiton shares struck a seven-year low on Friday, their weakest since the global financial crisis, on mounting concerns it may ditch a policy of paying ever higher dividends.

The death toll from the iron ore mine dam disaster in Brazil has risen to nine, while 19 people remain missing, BHP Billiton, a co-owner of the mine said on Friday.

