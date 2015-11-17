(Updates with company news, futures prices)

LONDON Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent stronger at 6,146.38 points on Monday after opening lower.

* GLENCORE - COFCO Chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday commodities firm Glencore PLC was not planning to sell its stake in its agricultural assets.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The president of Shell Canada is to step down on January 1.

* EASYJET - easyJet signalled its confidence in future growth by ordering 36 additional A320 aircraft amid what it called resilient demand for flights, after reporting an 18 percent jump in annual profit on bumper summer holiday travel.

* KAZ MINERALS - Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals said on Tuesday it had agreed with its principal constructor Non Ferrous China (NFC) to defer by two years payment of $300 million in construction costs for its Aktogay project.

* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL - B&M European Value Retail the fast-growing British discount store chain, reported an 18.6 percent rise in first half core earnings, hiked its dividend and said it was confident about future prospects.

* HALYK BANK - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank, the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" as impairment charges grew sharply.

* A proposed link between the London and Shanghai exchanges will not be a "copycat" of the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme due to differences in time-zones and investor bases, a London Stock Exchange Group executive said.

* Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline again in 2015 by two percent to $148 billion compared to a year ago, although a strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed.

* Commodities-related revenues at the top 10 investment banks dropped by 17 percent in the first nine months of the year after sluggish turnover from metals and investor products, a consultancy said on Tuesday.

* Britain will nearly double its spending on cyber security to prevent Islamic militants from launching online attacks on the country, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday.

* METALS PRICES - Copper prices plunged to a fresh six-year low below $4,600 per tonne on Tuesday as technical dealings in Shanghai and worries about demand from China, the world's top consumer, triggered another round of selling in London.

* OIL PRICES - Oil prices dipped away from early gains on Tuesday as the risk premium following the Paris attacks and the French air strikes in Syria faded, and traders began to focus on the global oversupply in crude and petroleum products again.

