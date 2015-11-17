(Updates with company news, futures prices)
LONDON Nov 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.4 percent ahead of the cash
market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent stronger at 6,146.38 points on
Monday after opening lower.
* GLENCORE - COFCO Chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday
commodities firm Glencore PLC was not planning to sell its stake in its
agricultural assets.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The president of Shell Canada is to step down
on January 1.
* EASYJET - easyJet signalled its confidence in future growth by
ordering 36 additional A320 aircraft amid what it called resilient demand for
flights, after reporting an 18 percent jump in annual profit on bumper summer
holiday travel.
* KAZ MINERALS - Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals said on Tuesday
it had agreed with its principal constructor Non Ferrous China (NFC) to defer by
two years payment of $300 million in construction costs for its Aktogay project.
* B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL - B&M European Value Retail the
fast-growing British discount store chain, reported an 18.6 percent rise in
first half core earnings, hiked its dividend and said it was confident about
future prospects.
* HALYK BANK - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank, the Central Asian nation's
second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first
nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" as impairment charges grew sharply.
* A proposed link between the London and Shanghai exchanges will not be a
"copycat" of the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme due to
differences in time-zones and investor bases, a London Stock Exchange Group
executive said.
* Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline
again in 2015 by two percent to $148 billion compared to a year ago, although a
strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed.
* Commodities-related revenues at the top 10 investment banks dropped by 17
percent in the first nine months of the year after sluggish turnover from metals
and investor products, a consultancy said on Tuesday.
* Britain will nearly double its spending on cyber security to prevent
Islamic militants from launching online attacks on the country, finance minister
George Osborne said on Tuesday.
* METALS PRICES - Copper prices plunged to a fresh six-year low
below $4,600 per tonne on Tuesday as technical dealings in Shanghai and worries
about demand from China, the world's top consumer, triggered another round of
selling in London.
* OIL PRICES - Oil prices dipped away from early gains on Tuesday as
the risk premium following the Paris attacks and the French air strikes in Syria
faded, and traders began to focus on the global oversupply in crude and
petroleum products again.
(Reporting by Kit Rees)