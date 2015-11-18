LONDON Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 2 percent at 6,268.76 points in the previous session. The index remains down 4.5 percent since the start of 2015 and 12 percent below a record high reached in April.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays will pay at least another $100 million in a settlement with the New York financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged foreign exchange markets, a person familiar with the matter said.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Federal prosecutors are pursuing criminal cases against executives from the Royal Bank of Scotland Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

* Oil prices edged up following reports of falling stockpiles and rising refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain under pressure for the rest of the year and into 2016.

* London copper fell towards fresh six-year lows as traders increased their bets on waning demand in top user China, leading down most other metals that were already struggling under the weight of a strong dollar.

Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)