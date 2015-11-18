LONDON Nov 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
16 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 2 percent at 6,268.76 points in the
previous session. The index remains down 4.5 percent since the start of 2015 and
12 percent below a record high reached in April.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays will pay at least another $100 million in a
settlement with the New York financial regulator to resolve allegations that it
rigged foreign exchange markets, a person familiar with the matter said.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Federal prosecutors are pursuing criminal
cases against executives from the Royal Bank of Scotland Group and JPMorgan
Chase & Co for allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
* Oil prices edged up following reports of falling stockpiles and rising
refinery activity, but analysts said the market would remain under pressure for
the rest of the year and into 2016.
* London copper fell towards fresh six-year lows as traders increased their
bets on waning demand in top user China, leading down most other metals that
were already struggling under the weight of a strong dollar.
