LONDON Nov 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 28 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures 0.6 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 10.21 points, or 0.2
percent, to 6,278.97 points on Wednesday, buoyed in late trade by a rise on Wall
Street and a rise in the oil sector, even as tourism-related stocks were under
pressure.
* BHP BILLITON - Mining giant BHP Billiton said on Thursday its
priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet, but made no direct comment on
future dividends amid speculation that tumbling commodity prices will force it
to cut its payout.
BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company is committed to getting
Samarco, its iron ore joint venture in Brazil, back on its feet following a dam
disaster nearly two weeks ago and has no plan to walk away from its holding.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc will pay an additional $150 million to
New York State's financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged
foreign exchange trading by putting the bank's interests ahead of those of its
clients, the regulator said on Wednesday.
* ROYAL MAIL - Britain's postal firm Royal Mail said it expected
underlying operating costs for its UK letters and parcels business to be at
least 1 percent lower for the full year after it posted flat revenue for the
first half.
* SHELL, BG - Royal Dutch Shell cleared a major hurdle to
its $70 billion takeover of BG Group on Thursday, winning a green light from
Australia's competition watchdog, which said the deal would not change the
dynamics of the domestic market.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - British bank Standard Chartered will pay
about 55 million pounds ($84 million) to banks underwriting its $5.1 billion
rights issue, according to details released on Wednesday.
* LONMIN - Lonmin shareholders will on Thursday decide whether to
approve a deeply-discounted $407 million share issue, as the beleaguered
platinum producer seeks cash to stay afloat.
* CRH - Irish building materials group CRH expects strong growth in
the United States to drive an increase in full-year earnings of around 25
percent, and more when a string of recent acquisitions are included.
* JOHNSON MATTHEY - The world's biggest maker of metal catalysts
for car emission control devices announced on Thursday it will pay 305 million
pounds ($466 million) to shareholders as a special dividend after selling two
businesses.
* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - Electrocomponents Plc, a distributor of
electronic products for engineers, said it has initiated a performance
improvement plan after posting disappointing first-half results.
* POUNDLAND - British single price retailer Poundland on Thursday
reported a 26 percent fall in first-half profit, hurt by higher store opening
costs and said trading conditions in its third quarter so far have been "highly
volatile".
* MOTHERCARE - Baby goods retailer Mothercare more than doubled its
half-year profit on Thursday on strong UK margin growth as the turnaround plan
for its troubled British business made progress.
* DOMINO'S PIZZA - Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's
Pizza Group Plc said Chief Financial Officer Paul Doughty has resigned and Chief
Executive David Wild will assume the finance responsibility while the company
looks for a replacement.
* EUROMONEY Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc said Executive
Chairman Andrew Rashbass would take on the role of chief executive with
immediate effect.
* The total value of assets managed by Britain's investment management
industry hit a fresh record of $7.1 trillion in the first half of 2015 and
year-on-year growth should top 9 percent, an industry body said on Thursday.
* The number of cars built in Britain fell slightly in October as an
increase in exports failed to outweigh a drop in demand at home, industry data
showed on Thursday.
