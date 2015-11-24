(Updates with company news, futures prices)

LONDON Nov 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 22 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent lower ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,305.49 points on Monday.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper manufacturer Wiggins Teape's pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Unipetrol is interested in buying filling stations from OMV and Royal Dutch Shell in the Czech Republic, the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported on Tuesday.

* ROLLS-ROYCE - British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it would launch a major restructuring programme, as its new chief executive Warren East gave further details of his plans to turn around the company.

* KINGFISHER - Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, missed forecasts with a 6.6 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by a soft market in France and adverse foreign exchange movements.

* COMPASS GROUP - Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, said it was positive for the year ahead after reporting a 5.8 percent rise in underlying revenue on the back of strong demand in the United States.

* AO WORLD - AO World said it plans to expand to the Netherlands next spring and will keep investing in Germany as the British online domestic appliances retailer announced a 21.7 percent rise in first-half revenue.

* ROCKHOPPER - Oil explorer Rockhopper said on Tuesday it had made a takeover offer for rival Falkland Oil and Gas (FOGL) which values the latter at 57.1 million pounds ($86.5 million).

* DE LA RUE - British banknote printer De La Rue saw its profit fall by over a third in the first half of the fiscal year but the firm said it was confident on its full-year performance as the value of its order book rose 37 percent year-on-year.

* PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES - Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a 9 percent increase in full-year pretax profit and raised its share buyback programme by up to 50 million pounds ($76 million) after extending it into 2016.

* British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he would boost the budget of England's cash-strapped health service more rapidly than expected, a day before he is due to announce big cuts to other areas of government.

* More than half of Britons now want to leave the European Union, according to an opinion poll carried out after the Paris attacks for the Independent newspaper published.

* METALS PRICES - London copper on Tuesday teetered near six-year lows hit in the previous session as the dollar gave up some gains, but the outlook for prices stayed poor given weakening Chinese demand growth for metals.

* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to work towards oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise in U.S. crude stocks kept the gains in check.

