LONDON Nov 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 12 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index finished 1 percent higher at 6,337.64 points in the previous session.

* Futures for the index were up 0.2 percent by 0748 GMT.

* SEVERN TRENT - The company reported its first half revenue at 896.1 million pounds ($1.35 billion)and announced an interim dividend of 32.26 pence per share.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - GlaxoSmithKline has cut 40 percent of its sales reps in China and axed some units as it eyes a return to growth in 2016, after sales plunged during a bribery scandal that landed it with a record $490 million fine in 2014.

* RIO TINTO - The miner is lining up project financing for a $4 billion expansion of its long-delayed Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and will make a final investment decision early next year, a senior executive said on Thursday.

* TESCO - The company has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a U.S. shareholder lawsuit claiming that accounting irregularities inflated the share price of Britain's largest retailer.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - The company sold Wowcher, DMG Media's online discount business, to a newly formed company. It is also acquiring UK and Ireland operations of LivingSocial.

* Brent crude oil futures eased but U.S. crude extended gains on Thursday on light trading due to the Thanksgiving holiday, after a smaller-than-expected inventory build in the United States and a fall in the number of U.S. rigs actively drilling for oil.

* Nickel in Shanghai surged more than 7 percent on Thursday amid expectations of production cuts, leading a broad-based rally in base metals after an early-week rout that pulled prices to multi-year lows.

