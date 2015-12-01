LONDON, Dec 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 32 to 34 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 index was down 19.06 points, or down 0.3 percent terms, at
6,356.09 by the close on Monday, lagging sharp gains in top euro zone shares as
it missed out on the benefit from a weak euro and was hindered by falls in
mining company BHP Billiton and Aberdeen Asset Management.
* SABMILLER - Anheuser-Busch InBev's bid to buy its biggest
rival, SABMiller, will be the subject of a U.S. Senate hearing next week, the
Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday.
* Britain's government should not give final approval to London's Heathrow
airport for an expansion until it shows it accepts and will comply
with environmental conditions, a Parliamentary committee said in a report.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron said he would hold a debate and vote
in parliament on Wednesday to decide whether to launch air strikes against
Islamic State in Syria.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Northgate PLC Half Year 2015 Northgate
PLC Earnings Release
Topps Tiles PLC Full Year 2015 Topps Tiles
PLC Earnings Release
Merlin Merlin Entertainments PLC
Entertainments PLC Pre-Close Trading
Statement Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)