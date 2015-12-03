LONDON Dec 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 30 points lower, or 0.39 to 0.47 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,423.41 points on Wednesday. * Britain's parliament voted on Wednesday to launch bombing raids against Islamic State in Syria, supporting Prime Minister David Cameron's case that the country needs to help destroy militants who are "plotting to kill us". * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday won approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for the company's proposed $70 billion takeover of BG Group Plc, leaving China as the last regulatory hurdle to the deal. * BP - Manslaughter charges were dropped against two former BP well site managers involved in the deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil drilling disaster on Wednesday, and one pleaded guilty to an environmental crime, federal prosecutors said. * STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered PLC has shut its renminbi (RMB) solutions group in the United States and Europe, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, as part of major restructuring that has forced the lender to take an axe to one of the industry's fast-growing businesses. Standard Chartered Plc, the British bank with operations across Asia and Africa, has ended its dollar-clearing operations with commercial banks in Angola as part of its retreat from countries that it deems pose a higher risk. * BARCLAYS - New Barclays Plc Chief Executive Jes Staley has approached his former JPMorgan colleague Blythe Masters to run the British bank's investment bank division, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Barclays has agreed a deal to sell its Italian bank branches to CheBanca!, the seven-year-old retail arm of Mediobanca MDBI.MI, it said on Thursday confirming a Reuters report. * RIO TINTO - Rio Tinto announced it has unearthed one of Canada's largest-ever, gem-quality rough diamonds at its Diavik diamond mine in the remote Northwest Territories, a 187.7-carat stone called the Diavik Foxfire. * Britain's insurers were warned by the Bank of England on Wednesday not to dip into their reserves to flatter earnings if doing so would undermine their resilience to market shocks. * London's Court of Appeal has asked lawyers for Tom Hayes, jailed in August for conspiracy to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates, to provide an up-to-date medical report on the former yen derivatives trader by next Wednesday. * Two British fighter jets took off from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus early on Thursday shortly after Britain's parliament voted to bomb Islamic State targets in Syria, a Reuters witness said. * British Tornado bombers conducted their first air strikes on Syria just hours after parliament approved Prime Minister David Cameron's plan to strike at Islamic State militants in Syria, a government source said on Thursday. * Prime Minister David Cameron is pressing other members of the European Union to conclude talks on Britain's ties with the 28-member bloc at a summit in two weeks' time, European Council President Donald Tusk was reported as saying. * METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Thursday in the face of a steadily strengthening U.S. dollar and weakening demand growth in top consumer China. * OIL PRICES - Crude futures rose around 2 percent on Thursday after a report suggested that Saudi Arabia would propose a deal to balance oil markets, signalling the OPEC kingpin was willing to compromise after a rout that has more than halved prices since June 2014. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: A.G.Barr PLC A.G.Barr PLC Trading Statement Release DS Smith PLC Half Year 2016 DS Smith PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)