LONDON Dec 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 43 points, or 0.7 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index fell 2.3 percent to a one-week low of 6,275 points on Thursday, after some new measures announced by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to support the region's economy fell short of analysts' expectations.

* UK POLITICS/LABOUR PARTY: Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Thursday with an increased share of the vote, a relief to the party's new leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in his first electoral test.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price are likely to rise more slowly next year, with prices increasing by between 4 and 6 percent compared with growth of nearly 10 percent in the past 12 months, mortgage lender Halifax forecast on Friday.

Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)